About

Nixie Pipe provides the unique visual intrigue of a Nixie Tube but with modern day portability, reliability and interfacing. Each Nixie Pipe contains ten individually controlled RGB LEDs, which sit below channelled layers of acrylic acting as light pipes. By laser engraving the acrylic layers, the piped light diffracts, creating controlled illumination. Nixie Pipes are modular and can be chained together to form displays, using a Master module to drive Slave modules. Read more on the development blog