Introducing Nixie Pipe, the modern day Nixie Tube.

About

Nixie Pipe provides the unique visual intrigue of a Nixie Tube but with modern day portability, reliability and interfacing. Each Nixie Pipe contains ten individually controlled RGB LEDs, which sit below channelled layers of acrylic acting as light pipes. By laser engraving the acrylic layers, the piped light diffracts, creating controlled illumination. Nixie Pipes are modular and can be chained together to form displays, using a Master module to drive Slave modules. Read more on the development blog

Features
Front
Side
Rear

Micro USB

No HV here! 5V/500mA will do thanks. On-board USB serial also provides host connectivity.

Longevity

Part of my inspiration was a Nixie Tube burning out on me. Nixie Pipes offer at least 10x the on time of a common Nixie Tube (50,000 hours).

Touch Input

The tab on the front features two touch buttons, allowing the Master to respond to user input.

I2C Breakout

Interface with I2C modules using Arduino libraries and create firmware for the Master to display the output - no external driver required.

Daisy Chain

Nixie Pipe modules feature electrical and mechanical mating slots, which easily connect together but constrain enough to require no additional fixing.

Python, Node.js and Arduino

Powerful yet easy to use Python package, Node.js module, Electron GUI and C++ Arduino library have been created for interfacing with the Nixie Pipe via your host of choice!

Self Driven

With a microcontroller onboard the Master, there is no need for any external hardware. If you do want to drive it with external content, it's as simple as plugging in via USB and downloading the software.

Open Source

One of the first UK projects certified with the OSHWA, firmware and design files are included in the main repository under GPL 3.0 © JBR Engineering Research Ltd. With the light pipe template, custom units can be created.

Clock
Weather
CPU Usage
Measurement Display
Counter
Flashy Lights

Interface

Go beyond a clock! The on-board microcontroller can be controlled via the USB power connection, to allow user control of the display. If you don't have a knowledge of programming to use the supported libraries, a user friendly interface has been developed.

  • Manually change digits and set alternative colours.
  • Display local weather from the internet.
  • Act as a real-time stock ticker.
  • Show the CPU usage of your computer.
  • Run as a stopwatch or countdown timer.